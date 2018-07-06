Naeto-C and Wife Nicole Announce The Coming Of Third Child

Nicole shared the good news on her Instagram page recently expressing how delighted she is that her musician husband has finally scored a hat trick.

She wrote:

“And its a Hat Trick for @naetosuperc

Just like that folks, my baby girl life has come to a temporary halt. When I was doing #nickiinthestreets, Trimmest Kitchen and Winner of Fitness, wearing crop tops and skinny jeans up and down the whole Lagos, I did not know I was asking for trouble 😂😂😂😂 well done ma! 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽In all seriousness though, I’ve been having a pretty difficult time but I’m so thankful to God for the opportunity to be a Mummy for the THIRD time, and to my wonderful and supportive family and friends. @trimkitchen.ng is temporarily closed as I’ve had to take some time off, but we will be back bigger and better than ever once I’m done baking this baby.

#grateful #tired #happy”