Naeto-C and Wife Nicole expecting another child

Nigerian artiste, Naeto C & his wife, Nicole have announced they are expecting another child, their third child.

Nicole took to Instagram to share the good news, while expressing how thankful she is to God for making her a mom for the third time despite a relatively difficult time with the pregnancy.

She wrote:

“And its a Hat Trick for @naetosuperc

Just like that folks, my baby girl life has come to a temporary halt. When I was doing #nickiinthestreets, Trimmest Kitchen and Winner of Fitness, wearing crop tops and skinny jeans up and down the whole Lagos, I did not know I was asking for trouble 😂😂😂😂 well done ma! 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽In all seriousness though, I’ve been having a pretty difficult time but I’m so thankful to God for the opportunity to be a Mummy for the THIRD time, and to my wonderful and supportive family and friends. @trimkitchen.ng is temporarily closed as I’ve had to take some time off, but we will be back bigger and better than ever once I’m done baking this baby.

#grateful #tired #happy”

