Nasarawa Group Rejects Cattle Ranches

File Photo

The youth wing of Alago Development Association in Nasarawa State has warned Governor Tanko Al-Makura against allotting land in their area for the construction of cattle ranches being proposed by the Federal Government.

According to the group, allotting land for cattle ranches in the Doma, Keana, Obi and Assakio local government areas of the state, will destroy the relative peace being enjoyed in the area.

The president of the association, Ashokpa Auna, while addressing journalists on Thursday in Lafia, said the Alagos, who are predominantly farmers and descendent of Kwararafa, had some traditions, which might clash with the activities of herdsmen.

He warned that Al-Makura would be unknowingly inviting war into the area with the planned cattle ranches.

“It will naturally be of good conscience to allocate most of these ranches to areas and places like Keffi, Nasarawa and Uke local government areas who have similar culture, tradition and speak the same language instead of Doma, Keana, Obi and Assakio.

“We cannot fold our hands and allow our ancestral lands to be allocated and taken over in the name of ranches, neither can we allow the relative peace being enjoyed in the Alago nation be disrupted,” Auna said.

He accused Al-Makura of relocating all the state government projects cited in the Alago nation by the previous administrations to his place and advised him to also site the cattle ranches in his place.

