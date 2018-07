Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho

After participating at the World Cup, Super Eagles of Nigeria trio, Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho have all returned back to their club, Leicester City of England for pre-season.

Ndidi shared this photo of an adorable moment he carried both Ahmed Musa and Iheanacho on his back during training.

He captioned the photo: “Looking like i carried the whole country”

