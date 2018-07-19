Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Neighbours lock adulterous woman, lover in her home overnight

The neighbours of a Zimbabwean man, Godfrey Makeche Ncube of Chinotimba suburb teamed up in mob justice style to trap Tafireyi Zimba who had been cheating with his wife, Cynthia Ngwenya.

Neighbours who included Ncube’s brothers guarded the house securing it with a padlock the whole night to make sure that the lovebirds did not escape, reports iHarare.

The lovebirds were only released the following morning when they were whisked away to the police station.

Ngwenya and Zimba, who is a security guard at Masimba Construction have been accused of having an extramarital sexual relationship while Ncube worked the night shift at a shop in Chinotimba suburb for some months regardless of the fact that she has a six-month-old baby.

Ncube declined to give details about the issue, “To me this is now in the past and talking about it will just rekindle the pain. I can’t talk about it and you cannot write as well because you were not there. We went to the police and they told me not to go around talking about the issue,” he told reporters.

Officer Commanding Victoria Falls District Chief Superintendent Tadeus Madondo confirmed the incident, however, he said no criminal report was filed.

