Neither PDP or APC is geting my vote – Nigerians

As the 2019 general elections gradually draws near both voters and candidates are working assidously to get the best out of the process. The voters are either getting their permanent voters card or calculating who to vote.

Candidates on the other hand, are doing all they can to woo voters. Howver, some Nigerians have taken to social media to state their stance on the two major political parties in Nigeria – The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Many of them are of the view that they wouldn’t be voting either because the people in the party are one and the same even though the parties bear different names.

See reactions below

 

