Neither PDP or APC is geting my vote – Nigerians

As the 2019 general elections gradually draws near both voters and candidates are working assidously to get the best out of the process. The voters are either getting their permanent voters card or calculating who to vote.

Candidates on the other hand, are doing all they can to woo voters. Howver, some Nigerians have taken to social media to state their stance on the two major political parties in Nigeria – The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Many of them are of the view that they wouldn’t be voting either because the people in the party are one and the same even though the parties bear different names.

See reactions below

#TyrantBuhari

Our problem is not buhari!! Our problem is not buhari!! Our problem is not buhari!! We have allowed ourselves to be play so many times and we still don’t want to have sense!!

Let’s shock this people neither APC or PDP this two have no plans for this nation !! — enough is enough 🎤🎤 (@malizu4) July 24, 2018

“PDP and APC are the same.”

“The legislators aren’t working for your interest.”

“All politics is local.” Those are the cliches they have resorted to. They forgot to tell you that life was better in the past. Things were cheaper. There was growth until disaster Buhari happened. — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@tksilicon) July 25, 2018

If it's okay to hire a foreigner as Super Eagles head coach, can we sign a foreigner to be our President for a while?

Saraki, Kwankwaso, Buhari, Atiku… all of them are Yahoo Boys! — Paul Mogbolu 🇳🇬🇹🇹 (@Iammisterpaul) July 25, 2018

Neither PDP or APC is getting my vote. They can field Angel Michael for all I care. Saraki can jump from the top floor of world trade centre, Buhari can give us 24hrs electricity, they should still and will still go to blazes. Bunch of orue! — Precy (@Pearlomo) July 25, 2018

I don't know who the PDP candidate will be, but I know who the APC candidate will be – Muhammadu Buhari. May affliction not strike us twice, in Jesus name. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) July 25, 2018

If only we can understand our problem isn’t Buhari!! Remember three years ago ? All of them defected to APC now all back to the same PDP they left… smh it is a simple game ! Neither should APC or PDP lead this country!! They have nothing to offer period 😡 #TyrantBuhari — enough is enough 🎤🎤 (@malizu4) July 24, 2018