“Never be bullied to accept your body” – Nigerian plus sized lady says

A Nigerian plus sized lady has decided to inspire people of her calibre after she took to social media to tell folks like her not to be bullied about their body.

Showing off her body in lingeries, this lady certainly has no care in the world what people have to say about her body and she’ll continue to be proud of herself.

In a post shared on her page, she wrote,

My opinion??? Never ever be bullied to accept ur body is ugly or not perfect!!! U are you!! Learn to embrace ur curves, folds, big tummy those things make u stand out… I’m talking to u big orb girls like me.. Ewobiolaoluwaseto yetunde ebidapo Bridget …. God got u

What do y’all think?

Leave a Comment…

comments