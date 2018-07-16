“Never introduce your man to your female friends” – woman advises ‘good girls’

A relationship advice given by a lady to “good girls” has stirred up a frenzy on Twitter.

According to the lady, with the handle, @audds_x, no matter how much trust you have for your female friends, never introduce them to your man because “these girls you think love you will help instigate your man to leave you.”

She gave the advice with all certainty and added that she’s talking out of experience – but most Twitter users pointed out that this isn’t always true and it’s led to a back and forth between her and her followers.

She wrote,

GOOD GIRLS THIS ADVICE IS FOR YOU: NEVER EVER introduce your man to your other FEMALE FRIENDS no matter the level of closeness you feel like you’ve achieved with her, no matter the trust!

Set your boundaries that your man is a no go zone. Because my dears theses girls are wild!! Note that this advice is not for every girl, just the good ones who think it’s nasty to take her friend’s man. Please!!! Biko!!! Ejo!!! Dan allah!!! Don’t ever think for a second that it is a good idea to do so

Don’t let any female friend be the middleman in your relationship issues. I don’t know for men but so far I know majority of men are mature. But these girls you think love you, will help instigate your man to leave you I’m talking out of my own experience! Even if she is like a sister to you, no try am! Even sisters are heartless. Keep your relationship to yourself. Let God rule it for you. You have a problem? Talk to God. STOP TALKING TO YOUR FEMALE FRIENDS FOR RELATIONSHIP COMFORT AND ADVICE Note that I said “YOUR MAN” not some boyfriend you’re not sure of.

What are your thoughts on this?

