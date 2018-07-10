“Never let anyone break your bond” – Lola Omotayo to Paul Okoye’s Twins

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, wife of Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare group took to Instagram to celebrate the first birthday of Nathan and Nadia, Paul Okoye’s twins.

Nathan and Nadia had their first birthday with a circus-themed party thrown for them with top celebrities like Jim Iyke, Phyno, Timaya, Skales etc very much present.

She took to social media to advice the little kids.

Lola who was accused by many of being the brain behind the breakup of Psquare, a music duo consisting of the twin brothers, Paul and Peter, advised the one-year-old twins never to allow anyone break their bond.

Lola Omotayo wrote:

“The best things in life come in pairs, Nathan and Nadia here’s wishing you two a very happy 1st birthday! I wish you loads of love, long life, good health, prosperity and peace of mind. May you two continue to bring the entire Okoye family happiness, joy and smiles. My prayer for you is that you always remain close, love one another unconditionally, always support and respect each other and never let anyone or anything break your bond, ever! May God Almighty give you both…double the blessings and twice the happiness all the days of your very long and fruitful life. God’s got you! We love you angels so much. Enjoy your fun filled day as we celebrate you today. Big hugs & Kisses. #twins #okoyetwins #n&n #godsangels #1stbirthday #blessed #happy #july8th #love #innocent #cameronandalionascousins #ibeji #andresbrotherandsister #family #okoyeclan”

