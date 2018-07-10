Entertainment, Gossip

“Never let anyone break your bond” – Lola Omotayo to Paul Okoye’s Twins

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, wife of Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare group took to Instagram to celebrate the first birthday of Nathan and Nadia, Paul Okoye’s twins.

Nathan and Nadia had their first birthday with a circus-themed party thrown for them with top celebrities like Jim Iyke, Phyno, Timaya, Skales etc very much present.

She took to social media to advice the little kids.

Lola who was accused by many of being the brain behind the breakup of Psquare, a music duo consisting of the twin brothers, Paul and Peter, advised the one-year-old twins never to allow anyone break their bond.

Lola Omotayo wrote:

The best things in life come in pairs, Nathan and Nadia here’s wishing you two a very happy 1st birthday! I wish you loads of love, long life, good health, prosperity and peace of mind. May you two continue to bring the entire Okoye family happiness, joy and smiles. My prayer for you is that you always remain close, love one another unconditionally, always support and respect each other and never let anyone or anything break your bond, ever! May God Almighty give you both…double the blessings and twice the happiness all the days of your very long and fruitful life. God’s got you! We love you angels so much. Enjoy your fun filled day as we celebrate you today. Big hugs & Kisses.  #twins #okoyetwins #n&n #godsangels #1stbirthday #blessed #happy #july8th #love #innocent #cameronandalionascousins #ibeji #andresbrotherandsister #family #okoyeclan

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Béninoise police detain 50 Nigerian students, accuse them of being ‘yahoo boys’

Pregnant Linda Ikeji dozing off at work (Photo)

#Assurance: Nigerian man buys his lovely wife a brand new Range Rover (Photos)

Nigerian Man Loses Leg While Trying To Bribe Police Officers At A Checkpoint

Ifu Ennada, Bitto & Khloe pen lovely message to Leo on his 26th birthday

Rihanna pictured having a heated exchange with billionaire boyfriend in Mexico (Photos)

NYSC certificate: APP drags Kemi Adeosun, Buhari, others to Court

“Plastic surgery can’t help you” – Actress Shirley Igwe to Surgery Princesses

Rihanna having a heated exchange with billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel in Mexico (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *