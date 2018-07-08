Entertainment

‘Never let anyone or anything break your bond’ – Lola Omotayo gives Paul Okoye’s twins tip for the future

Paul Okoye’s twins Nadia and Nathan turned one today, and Lola Omotayowho is wife to their dad’s twin brother, Peter Okoye of former Psquare, has penned down a birthday message to them.

Lola Omotayo who is accused of being the reason for the fights and disagreements that eventually led to the end of Psquare, told the twins to never let anyone or anything break their bond in her birthday post.

She wrote;

“The best things in life come in pairs, Nathan and Nadia here’s wishing you two a very happy 1st birthday! I wish you loads of love, long life, good health, prosperity and peace of mind. May you two continue to bring the entire Okoye family happiness, joy and smiles. My prayer for you is that you always remain close, love one another unconditionally, always support and respect each other and never let anyone or anything break your bond, ever! May God Almighty give you both…double the blessings and twice the happiness all the days of your very long and fruitful life. God’s got you! We love you angels so much. Enjoy your fun filled day as we celebrate you today. Big hugs & Kisses.


