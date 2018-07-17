New Manchester United Jersey To Cost 91,000 Naira

Fans of Manchester United will have to pay a hefty fee of £192 if they wish to purchase the club’s full ‘authentic’ home strip for the 2018-19 campaign. Manchester United unveiled their new kit on Tuesday morning to mixed reviews ahead of the start of their pre-season campaign in the United States. Reference to the 140th anniversary of the club being founded is made with a train track graphic on the front of the shirt, with United originally being known as Newton Heath Railway Cricket FC. Purchasing the kit in full will not come cheap, though, as supporters will pay a combined £192.85 to get their hands on the shirt with a name on the back, shorts and socks from the Adidas website. A replica version, meanwhile, will cost £126.85 from United’s official kit supplier when it goes on sale later this week.

A statement released by the Old Trafford club read: “The latest jersey marks 140 years since the club was founded, with a train track graphic referencing United’s original name; Newton Heath (Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway) Cricket and Football Club.

“The team was originally formed in 1878 by the Carriage and Waggon department of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath and initially played games against other departments and rail companies at their home ground at North Road, Manchester.

“In 1892, the club entered the English First Division – the highest league in the country at the time, before changing its name to the now world-renowned Manchester United in 1902, and moving to the iconic stadium of Old Trafford in 1910.”

Richard Arnold, group managing director at United, added: “There are many great moments in this club’s fantastic history, and none more so important than the year the club was founded, back in 1878.

“This shirt from adidas pays homage to the year we were founded, and marks 140 years of footballing success.”