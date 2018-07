Critically acclaimed king of the south, Erigga comes through with another potential banger titled “Kettle”.

The new single comes shortly after he shared his Victor AD assisted single titled “Motivation”.

Kettle tells a sad story of a young hustler, Okiemute in a bid to seek greener pastures in Ghana met his Waterloo.

Produced by Mr Moor, the track features Graham D.

