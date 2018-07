Lima Sound act, Jhybo aka Jibola Jasper releases his second single of the year after the Sound Sultan featured “Para”, a fun party summer jam.

The track entitled Pogba is a Afro pop inspired love song, which Jhybo cleverly teases us with his witty lyrics & catchy hooks.

Produced by Bahdman Clarke & Mix & Mastered by Spyritmix.

Listen and Enjoy!



