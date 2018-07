The Vicious One, Klintt returns with a spanking new single titled “Willing”.

The Unilag undergraduate has been bubbling underground for a few years. He has worked with a host of underground acts and performed in different cities, getting plaudits for his energy, versatility and unique style. ‘Willing’ was produced by prolific producer Tuzi.

Check on it below:



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Klintt-Willing-Prod-By-Tuzi.mp3

DOWNLOAD HERE

