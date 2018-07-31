Neymar Hosts Lavish Party For Girlfriend In His Mansion To Celebrate Her 23rd Birthday (Photos)

Neymar and his girlfriend

Neymar Jr., the Paris-Saint Germain football superstar recently hosted an exclusive 23rd birthday party for his stunning girlfriend Bruna Marquezine at his Brazilian mansion and it was a beautiful sight to behold.

Neymar hosted a 23rd birthday party for his stunning partner Bruna Marquezine

Guests were treated to some impressive choreographed moves from the couple, but also had to watch them smooch in front of the live band.

Marquezine doesn’t turn 23 until August 4, but her beau is due to report back for pre-season training in France ahead of the new Ligue 1 season.

Marquezine doesn’t turn 23 until Friday, but celebrated her birthday before Neymar flies back to France

Neymar – dressed in a black tank top and cap – organised the birthday bash at his home in Mangaratiba in Rio de Janeiro.

Videos from the evening show the loved-up duo dancing side-by-side, with the Brazilian actress then twerking for all to see – before being presented with her birthday cake.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar couldn’t keep his hands off his girlfriend at the bash in his mansion

And the 26-year-old Olympic gold medallist then capped off the night by serenading his partner as he hit all the right notes during the party.

Among those reportedly in attendance were Neymar’s sister Rafaella Santos, supermodel Izabel Goulart and Caroline Dantas – the mother of the ex-Barcelona forward’s son Davi Lucca.

The former Santos magician has been living it up back in his home country after being given an extended break following his participation at the World Cup.

Former Barcelona ace Neymar pulled off some impressive dance moves with girlfriend Marquezine

While he may have failed to light up the tournament in Russia, he managed to shine during the Brazilian poker series in Sao Paulo as he ended up in the final – finishing sixth out of 288 players.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria