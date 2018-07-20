Sports

NFF to Relocate from Glass House Next Week

In view of the crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the new president Chris Giwa has stated that plans have been concluded to relocate to its permanent building popularly known as “Sunday Dankaro House”, next week.

Giwa made the disclosure on Thursday after inspecting the building located at the package B of the National Stadium Abuja, claiming his administration would not sit and watch such edifice rot away.

“I thank God for blessing us with a structure like this; I told the acting general secretary this afternoon that we don’t have a choice than to move into the building,” he said.

“We can’t be blessed with a structure like this and allow it to waste, so, certainly by the grace of God, we are going to move into this place.

“I have directed the Acting General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme to call the contractor handling the job to resume work immediately, by tomorrow (Friday).

“We must move in as soon as possible even if I have to be the first to move in; if we don’t take the bold step, the building will continue to degenerate.

Giwa, whose emergence as NFF boss has flipped the country’s football on its head, said the federation will move into the new secretariat with its old furniture pending when they will be replaced.

Meanwhile, a ruling on former NFF president Amaju Pinnick’s appeal is set for September 25 as the country grapples with the prospect of a ban by FIFA.


