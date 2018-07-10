Ngige scores own goal: Endorses Fayose instead of Fayemi for Governor of Ekiti at APC Rally

All Progressives Congress chieftain and Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige has become a laughing stock on the Nigerian social media sphere after he mistaking endorsed Ayodele Fayose, incumbent governor and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) foremost member as one, to win the July 14th governorship election in Ekiti state.
Ngige at the APC mega rally in Ekiti today, 10th July instead of mentioning the APC flag bearer, Kayode Fayemi, ended up canvassing for the party’s opponent, Fayose.
Ngige at the rally mistakenly urged the people to bring Fayose back on Saturday, saying “Fayose is the better wife.He cooks very well. Mr. President when Fayose cooks the food is sweet. So people of Ekiti you must bring Fayose back on saturday”.
Fayose, whose is currently rooting for his deputy, Olusola Eleka, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the election on Saturday.
Reacting also to Ngige’s blunder, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says ‘When God is with you even your enemies speak for you’.
"Fayose is the better wife.He cooks very well. Mr. President when Fayose cooks the food is sweet. So people of Ekiti you must bring Fayose back on saturday"- Chief Chris Ngige, Hon. Min. of Labour, Ado Ekiti,10th July 2018.
When God is with you even your enemies speak for you.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 10, 2018
See some hilarious reactions
Even d bible has said it,dat wen d ways of a man please God,He maketh even his enemies to b at peace wt him lol
— Naijadelta Sultan (@iammarkson) July 10, 2018
Today I witnessed the Bible story of Balak and Balaam,Ngige was the Balaam that was contracted to curse Fayose,he ended up bleeding him,when the ways of a man pleases the Lord,He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him
— Rev Chigbata Emordi (@244dd9aa536e4ae) July 10, 2018
This one was too funny just saw the video. They must have spent more time in their strategy sessions talking about Fayose than even Fayemi. I PRAY HIS WORDS HAUNT APC IN EKITI
— #anambraGov (@objizzle) July 10, 2018