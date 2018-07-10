Politics, Trending

Ngige scores own goal: Endorses Fayose instead of Fayemi for Governor of Ekiti at APC Rally

 

 

All Progressives Congress chieftain and Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige has become a laughing stock on the Nigerian social media sphere after he mistaking endorsed Ayodele Fayose, incumbent governor and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) foremost member as one, to win the July 14th governorship election in Ekiti state.

Ngige at the APC mega rally in Ekiti today, 10th July instead of mentioning the APC flag bearer, Kayode Fayemi, ended up canvassing for the party’s opponent, Fayose.

Ngige at the rally mistakenly urged the people to bring Fayose back on Saturday, saying “Fayose is the better wife.He cooks very well. Mr. President when Fayose cooks the food is sweet. So people of Ekiti you must bring Fayose back on saturday”.

Fayose, whose is currently rooting for his deputy, Olusola Eleka, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the election on Saturday.

Reacting also to Ngige’s blunder, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says ‘When God is with you even your enemies speak for you’.

 

