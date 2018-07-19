Nigeria Air: Oby Ezekwesili says ‘Project is a waste’, it must fail.

The news of a major upgrade in the Aviation Sector filtered the blogosphere and indeed every media outlet as plans for New National Carrier called “Air Nigeria’ were made known.

As expected, the news has received many reactions from Nigerians home and abroad, with some insinuating that the proposed project will end up as a failed one, and the latest reaction now comes from Nigerian Chartered accountant and Activist – Oby Ezekwesili.

Those who desire the Prestige of seeing a “Nigeria Air” in the Sky could have still achieved it by working out a Competitive Bid to the private sector for a National Carrier. It would attract the best of global capital and management not this OPAQUE DEAL FG IS COOKING.

Of all countries that my Aviation Team at the World Bank offered expert advisory support to REFORM their Aviation Sector, guess which was least interested?

Yeah, you got that right.

All that Sector has ALWAYS CARED ABOUT are 3 things:

1Transactions

2Transactions

3Transactions.

Here is why it won’t work, – corruption, overregulation, overstaffing, excessive debt, political interference and poor management that SUNK BILLIONS OF DOLLARS of Nigeria’s money invested in similar Business ventures in the past all too common.

Their PLAN for it MUST FAIL to SAVE THE POOR of this country, the COLOSSAL WASTE of LIMITED PUBLIC RESOURCES that should be INVESTED in SECTORS that would help LIFT THE POOR OUT OF POVERTY. FG has NO BUSINESS GOING INTO THE BUSINESS OF AIRLINES. The Evidence is STRONG.

You would think that some of these advocates of Socialist Investment of our SCARCE PUBLIC RESOURCES in a WASTEFUL ‘National Airline’ Business will crowd my TL with FACT-BASED arguments.

No. For them, Reason is anathema. For them, insults are the default position. Una go taya.

