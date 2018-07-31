Nigeria to get FREE public Wi-Fi in major cities

Search giant, Google has announced plans to provide free high-speed Wi-Fi facilities in about 200 sites in Lagos, and five other states in Nigeria between now and 2019.

Known as Google Station, a program to provide high-quality, high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots in partnership with 21st Century, one of the largest fiber network providers in Nigeria.

Google Station will be rolling out in 200 locations in five cities across Nigeria by the end of 2019, bringing Wi-Fi to millions of people. Sites will include markets, transport hubs, shopping malls, universities and more. Nigeria is the fifth country in which we’re launching Google Station, after India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Mexico.