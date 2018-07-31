Tech News

Nigeria to get FREE public Wi-Fi in major cities

Search giant, Google has announced plans to provide free high-speed Wi-Fi facilities in about 200 sites in Lagos, and five other states in Nigeria between now and 2019.

Known as Google Station, a program to provide high-quality, high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots in partnership with 21st Century, one of the largest fiber network providers in Nigeria.

Google Station will be rolling out in 200 locations in five cities across Nigeria by the end of 2019, bringing Wi-Fi to millions of people. Sites will include markets, transport hubs, shopping malls, universities and more. Nigeria is the fifth country in which we’re launching Google Station, after India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Mexico.

READ  Drama As Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts... You Won't Believe Why

You may also like

Facebook’s Stock Drop was the Biggest Loss in Stock Market History

WhatsApp restricts Forwarding of Messages to 20 Users

Google Launches Free Wi-Fi hotspot to 10 Million Nigerians

Facebook Stock Plunge: Mark Zuckerberg loses $17.6bn, plunges to world’s sixth-richest

Fortnite is Reportedly Set to Generate $2 Billion This Year

USSD Codes Of All The Commercial Banks In Nigeria!

google in nigeria

EU slams Google with Record $5bn Fine

Rolls-Royce to make Flying Taxi

The Smart Hack That Can Help You Get Your Phone Battery Sufficiently Charged In Five Minutes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *