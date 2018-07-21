Nigerian artiste, Dollarmachine, assaulted and begged by SARS operatives after they mistook him for bad boy

Nigerian singer, Dollarmachine has revealed his own SARS Brutality and it’s quite different.

According to the Rapper he was brutalized and taken into police custody, But was immediately released after he proved to them that he was a musician. He said they begged him and allowed him go free without payment or bail.

”FOR THE RECORD: “I was extorted, harrassed & brutalized by men of the #NgPolice & so called anti-cultism raiding the yanaworo/bariga/ogudu axist of Lagos state in disguise as #SARS officers.

“(I dont want to go into details) we got to the station and they later verified I am legit and my source of income is legit (selling my musical content on digital music platform as independent artist & all I got was sorry we mistook u for the bad boys & was later released without bail bond in compensation (meanwhile they whole denied their actions to their boss or head of the division) so I dont create more scene.

“My questions are: what is I was not a known person? Wat if I had nobody to reach out to (my special appreciation to everyone that responded timely). is this the right way for #NGPolice to carryout investigation”?