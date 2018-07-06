Trending

Nigerian Artiste Offers Fan Two Million Naira For a Blowjob

An aggrieved young man has taken to twitter to share screenshots of a conversation he had with a guy who promised to pay him 2 Million Naira if he gives him a blowjob.

The twitter user @_harrison_jnr took to twitter to share the conversation after which the guy blocked him on twitter.

The young man tweeted “this guy promised to pay me two million if I gave him a blowjob…I told him I won’t and he is busy saying I should because all fans are about money…”

In a follow-up tweet, He also said…. ”When I told him I will post it he tried to pay me off. When I didn’t reply his text he blocked me and deactivated his account. I guess this is not the first time he has done it and gone away with it….”


You may also like

Hospital Gives Family Wrong Baby Home, Calls 10 Days Later To Swap Baby

Nigerians celebrate Saraki’s victory at Supreme court, say Buhari can’t stop him

Ways To Convey Your Idea Properly

Buhari: Why would anyone think that I would encourage killings because I’m Fulani?

Buhari’s media aide and APC rep member fight on Twitter – See why!!!

The confession of this APC rep on Plateau Killings will leave you in fear (Video)

Catholics and protestants fight for right to preach in a bus in Anambra state (video)

Nigerian Lady Cries Out As Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Release Her N*de Photos

“Only Evil-Minded People Will Say I Am Condoning Killings” – President Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *