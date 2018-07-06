Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian Artiste offers fan Two Million Naira for a blowjob

An aggrieved young man has taken to Twitter to share screenshots of a conversation he had with a guy who promised to pay him 2 Million Naira if he gives him a blowjob.

The twitter user @_harrison_jnr took to twitter to share the conversation after which the guy blocked him on twitter.

The young man tweeted “this guy promised to pay me two million if I gave him a blowjob…I told him I won’t and he is busy saying I should because all fans are about money…”

In a follow-up tweet, He also said…. ”When I told him I will post it he tried to pay me off. When I didn’t reply his text he blocked me and deactivated his account. I guess this is not the first time he has done it and gone away with it….”

