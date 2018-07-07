Entertainment, Viral

Nigerian Beauty queen accuses management of organizing men to sleep with her

A Nigerian beauty queen, Agbani Qweence and CEO Of Miss Influential Queen Nigeria are currently in a sex pimping scandal.

The beauty queen/ model who hails from Sagbama in Bayelsa state, has taken to social media criticize and accuse the head organizer of Miss Influential beauty pageant for allegedly blackmailing her.

According to the beautiful young lady, the pageant organizer who is a woman has been blackmailing her and telling people that she collects money from people.

Explaining that she wouldn’t want to ridicule someone’s name for no reason, Queen said the reason for her blackmail is because she refused sleeping with men the CEO arranged for her as she shared a screenshot of a purported chat she had with the organizer on Whats App.


You may also like

Seyi Shay Reveals What She Sacrificed For Her First Nollywood Role

I no longer wear clothes that flaunt my cleavages anyhow, I have repented — Anita Joseph

Rita Edochie Shares Photo Of Bellyfat And Stretch Marks, Advises Men To Respect Motherhood And Women

Don Jazzy shakes a table that has a lot of Nigerians on it

Court denies Olisa Metuh’s request to travel to the U.K for his daughter’s graduation

A Health Center in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo state is in a pathetic state (Photos)

Don Jazzy takes shot at Nigerians with a single tweet ?

Housewife burns maid with hot water for sleeping on her couch (Photos)

Student jailed for confessing love for female lawmaker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *