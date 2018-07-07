Nigerian Beauty queen accuses management of organizing men to sleep with her

A Nigerian beauty queen, Agbani Qweence and CEO Of Miss Influential Queen Nigeria are currently in a sex pimping scandal.

The beauty queen/ model who hails from Sagbama in Bayelsa state, has taken to social media criticize and accuse the head organizer of Miss Influential beauty pageant for allegedly blackmailing her.

According to the beautiful young lady, the pageant organizer who is a woman has been blackmailing her and telling people that she collects money from people.

Explaining that she wouldn’t want to ridicule someone’s name for no reason, Queen said the reason for her blackmail is because she refused sleeping with men the CEO arranged for her as she shared a screenshot of a purported chat she had with the organizer on Whats App.