Nigerian Big Boy Caught On CCTV Stealing A N700k Macbook At Abuja Plaza (Photo+Video)

A young man who in an effort to meet up with the standards of life has been caught on camera stealing a brand new Macbook worth N700k at Emab Plaza at Wuse, Abuja.

The company cried out few days ago, and even promised to reward anyone with useful information to track him.

Someone’s MCM stole a N700k MacBook at Emab Plaza, Abuja 😂😂😂 — Amina Adebisi (@aminaad__) July 5, 2018

However he has been caught, and his name is Victory Ene, known for showing off on his IG page. In the CCTV cam, he could be seen putting the Macbook away in his red bag while consciously looking around to avoid being caught.

Photo + Video Below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments