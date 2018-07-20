Trending

Nigerian billionaire,Tonye Cole leaves his wife dazed with their 23rd wedding anniversary gift (Photos+Video)

The CEO and co founder of Sahara Group, splashed some cash on buying his wife a brand new Mercedes SUV.

Tonye shared videos and photos of the car gift presentation on his Instagram page with an adorable ode to his wife.

See below:

As we celebrate 23 years together, I want you to know that I have discovered in loving you that my heart is capable of discovering higher levels of love I hitherto never knew possible or existing.

There is much to say but let me share this short ode to you, a public declaration of my love to you.
How much love can love take?
My darling, My sweetheart, My love, My heart
These are but a few names I love to hear,
They fall short, far short of who you are,
But words have always fallen short where you are concerned.

My heartthrob, My beauty, My lovely, My own,
Phrases I love to think of you by.
In moments of aloneness, in lands afar,
My soul is restored by mere recollection of these few words.

My lover, My friend, My confidant, My soul
Descriptions I cherish when thinking of you.
Walking by my side or standing afar off,
I am confident in the knowledge that our love is genuine.

My partner, My companion, My jewel, My pride.
Expressions I adore when thoughts of you abate.
You are forever my love and eternally my life.
Together we shall be and never to part.

My love, My lover, My loveliest, My Lolita
Nothing can ever take you from me.
In living I die to always be yours,
In dying I live for you alone.

And so I end with a thought in mind
That you have been and are and always will be
The greatest gift of all that God could give.

I love you baby today, tomorrow and forevermore.


You may also like

Beauty queen sentenced to death for stabbing lover 25 times

EXPOSED: Nigerian Agency Spent N5.7bn On DSTV Subscription, Fuel Allowance

Celebrity butt-enhancement surgeon, Dr Bumbum arrested over death of patient

Lekki Doctor who slapped and flogged Nurse has been charged to court

Twitter Appoints Okonjo-Iweala to its Board of Directors

PDP Threatens to Pull out of 2019 General Elections

Ben Bruce Says Voting Should Be By SMS; Nigerians React (Photos)

Three-month-old baby put under trailer’s wheel to be crushed, rescued

‘you extort your members to spend on your concubines – Lauretta Onochie drags Apostle Suleiman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *