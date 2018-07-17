Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerian Couple buy their daughters’ teacher a brand new car (Photos+Video)

In a beautiful act of kindness, a couple decided to gift their daughter’s teacher a brand new car. This was to stop her from entering the bus to work everyday.

In a post on IG, the girl’s mother shared a video of the teacher’s shocked but happy reaction to the gift, and wrote:

“When my husband tells me that the teacher who has been teaching my girls for the last few years has been catching multiple buses to get to and from work everyday in the hot sun and cold!

“He said we should give her something I said….say no more! When you ask me to define success….this is my response! (Give to those without expectations).

“All glory to GOD! . She’s like legit the sweetest person you would ever want to meet!!! She said she never had a new car before!”

