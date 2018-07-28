Entertainment, Gossip, News

Nigerian customs intercepts smuggled military uniforms and other equipment in Owerri (Photos)

A team of Federal Operations Unit, Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Owerri, seized a container NO-MRSU 3040288 found to be carrying military hardwares along Aba-Port Harcourt road.

Joseph Attah, NCS Public Relations Officer stated that the container was taken to Owerri, the Imo State capital, where proper examination was carried out in the presence of the representative of the owner.

The spokesman said the following were found:

“Eleven (11) bales containing new sets of sawn military camouflage. Each bale contain 400 pairs of sawn military camouflage. Fifteen (15) cartons containing Altama combat boots. Each carton contains 20 pairs. “Some sacks of made up garment.

“Seven (7) wooden furniture kitchen cabinets.

“Three hundred and thirty seven (337) packs of new foreign tiles. Made in china.

“Twenty seven (27) medical equipment. Made in china.

“Thirty four (34) rolls of water hose. Made in china.

“Some household items.”

The statement quoted the Comptroller in charge of FOU, Zone C, Ahmed Azarema as saying the owner has been detained while investigation has commenced.

