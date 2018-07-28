Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian entrepreneur says Nigerian churches are of great economic importance to the country; these are his reasons

Nigerian entrepreneur and software developer, Mark Essien has in his own perspective, said Nigerian churches are economic power houses which add value to the economy.

Mark states his reasons for his notion on Twitter as he says these spiritual houses not only accommodate the spiritually deficient but also is an avenue to generate income to individuals by virtue of their spiritual inclination as pastors and assistants.

He gives other reasons why he feels the churches are of economic importance to the country.

Follow his thread below,

Nigerian entrepreneur says

Nigerian entrepreneur says

According to his Wiki page, Mark Essien is a Nigerian entrepreneur, software developer and startup investor. He is the founder and CEO of Hotels.ng, one of the first and most successful online hotel booking websites in Nigeria.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Actress without brain, must you show your breast – Fans slam Moyo Lawal

Lady goes on live stream, laughing while her friend was getting raped (Disheartening video)

Nigerian lady stirs controversy with her tweets about women who ‘waste’ their 20s and get desperate for marriage later on

Nigerian customs intercepts smuggled military uniforms and other equipment in Owerri (Photos)

Nigeria lady brags about winning most kissable lips and most endowed at her school prom

Beautiful New Picture Of Moyo Lawal And Teen Actress, Regina Daniels

I will be bigger than Davido and Wizkid in one year – L.A.X

Paul Was Always Disrespecting My Family – Mr. P Reveals

I will be big as Davido and Wizkid in one year – L.A.X

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *