Nigerian ex-beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu reveals why she put an end to her engagement

Ex-beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu AKA Roney has shared why she dumped her fiance shortly after accepting his marriage proposal.

According to the 28-year-old, she didn’t love him and she made a mistake.

She wrote,

“Seriously, I am sick of people asking me for Asoebi, event planners buzzing to plan my wedding, caterers inviting me for food testing and all. Well, without being told, y’all can see I haven’t been wearing “the ring” that enough explanation” she said.

If I have to do this to explain myself then I will, I was engaged, I broke up with him because I dint love him,I made a mistake by accepting the ring, no one is above mistakes, I am 28 years old and I’m aware that my mates are married, some with kids.

But no amount of pressure will make me settle for a man I don’t love, because at the end of the day,after y’all wear asoebi and dance, I will be the one suffering in the marriage, no friends or family,Till I find LOVE… I won’t settle.

