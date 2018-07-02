Nigerian ex-beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu reveals why she put an end to her engagement

Ex-beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu AKA Roney has shared why she dumped her fiance shortly after accepting his marriage proposal.

According to the 28-year-old, she didn’t love him and she made a mistake.

She wrote,

“Seriously, I am sick of people asking me for Asoebi, event planners buzzing to plan my wedding, caterers inviting me for food testing and all. Well, without being told, y’all can see I haven’t been wearing “the ring” that enough explanation” she said.

Seriously,I am sick of people asking me for Asoebi,event planners buzzing to plan my wedding, caterers inviting me for food testing and all. Well,without being told, y’all can see I haven’t been wearing “the ring” that’s enough explanation.

If I have to do this to explain myself then I will, I was engaged, I broke up with him because I dint love him,I made a mistake by accepting the ring, no one is above mistakes, I am 28 years old and I’m aware that my mates are married, some with kids.

But no amount of pressure will make me settle for a man I don’t love, because at the end of the day,after y’all wear asoebi and dance, I will be the one suffering in the marriage, no friends or family,Till I find LOVE… I won’t settle.