Nigerian female footballer, Asisat Oshoala, gives advice as she buys her parents a mansion (Photos)

Super Falcons player, Asisat Oshoala, who won the African Female Footballer Award at CAF Awards this year, has surprised her parents and siblings with her new gift.

She bought her parents a mansion in Costain area of Lagos, and she captioned the photos she shared;

Small girl Big God 🙏🏾…Alhamdulillah, parent first.

On her story she also wrote ;

DOn’t be a selfish child… let the happiness of your parent be your priority… Take very good care of your family before impressing the street. My little token, invest wisely cuz deez things don’t last forever.. don’t go around buying shits that are barely necessary. And yes i have the best dad in the world… I know lots of people who der fam use der money for other things but my dad is just too different eeehh

Asisat Oshoala is among many Nigerian football stars who started their football careers from the streets before making it to the top. Born on October 9, 1994 in Ikorodu, Lagos state, Asisat started her football career on the street of Lagos before joining Rivers Angels where she made her name.

Her superb performances for the Super Falcons of Nigeria caught the attention of Liverpool Ladies who signed her in 2015.

Leave a Comment…

comments