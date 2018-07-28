Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerian female footballer, Asisat Oshoala, gives advice as she buys her parents a mansion (Photos)

Super Falcons player, Asisat Oshoala, who won the African Female Footballer Award at CAF Awards this year, has surprised her parents and siblings with her new gift.

She bought her parents a mansion in Costain area of Lagos, and she captioned the photos she shared;

Small girl Big God 🙏🏾…Alhamdulillah, parent first.

On her story she also wrote ;

DOn’t be a selfish child… let the happiness of your parent be your priority… Take very good care of your family before impressing the street. My little token, invest wisely cuz deez things don’t last forever.. don’t go around buying shits that are barely necessary.

And yes i have the best dad in the world… I know lots of people who der fam use der money for other things but my dad is just too different eeehh

Asisat Oshoala is among many Nigerian football stars who started their football careers from the streets before making it to the top. Born on October 9, 1994 in Ikorodu, Lagos state, Asisat started her football career on the street of Lagos before joining Rivers Angels where she made her name.

Her superb performances for the Super Falcons of Nigeria caught the attention of Liverpool Ladies who signed her in 2015.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

I will be big as Davido and Wizkid in one year – L.A.X

Northern Nigerian man sacks plumber for being Yoruba

A school in Enugu is in deplorable state despite the alleged allocation of N30M for construction of new classrooms

Peter Okoye finally reveals shocking reasons for splitting with his twin, Paul

Nigerian Lady warns against smoking shisha while wearing contact lens, narrates her experience

I am 19 years old and I have slept with 11 men — Female final year student confesses

Nigerian Lady shares how she spent the N20k her boyfriend gave her

How young girl was killed after withdrawing N150,000 from bank in Lagos.

[Lyrics] Yemi Alade – Elele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *