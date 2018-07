Nigerian footballer Jimmy Chimezie Mbah and his Polish wife have welcomed their first child.

The 25-year-old footballer, who last played for Israeli club Hapoel Nazareth Illit as a defender, took to Instagram to thank his wife for giving birth to a baby boy.

Looking at you is a blessing to me, all thanks to you for giving me a baby boy, i appreciate it so much, he wrote.

