Nigerian lady arrested with cocaine concealed in her vagina in India

A Nigerian lady was arrested by the Kolkata unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Kolkata, India, after she concealed LSD blots and cocaine in her private parts.

David Blessing, 30, was intercepted the moment she landed in Kolkata from Mumbai at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at around 9.20 PM on Monday.

Speaking to News18, NCB Kolkata Zonal Head Dilip Kumar Srivastava said:

“We had prior information about the lady and accordingly planned our arrest operation. Last night our officers got a lead that she was arriving from Mumbai-Kolkata Jet Airways flight. We rushed there and intercepted her.

“During the search, our lady officers found only 20 LSD blots from her bag. But later she took out 12 grams of Cocaine from her private parts.

“She was having pain in her lower abdomen and revealed that more contraband substances were concealed inside her vagina.

“We immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital where her trans-vaginal USG report confirmed our hunch.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Blessing was staying in Mumbai for the last two years on business visa and the consignment seized from her possession was meant for a person in Kolkata.

“We have a few more leads and we will interrogate her once she will be released from the hospital. It seems that she is a part of international drug racket,” Srivastava said.

