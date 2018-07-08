Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian lady claims Jesus was bisexual and was ahead of the game

Yemisi Ilesanmi who is an openly bisexual Nigerian woman in a post that has gone viral on social media has said that Jesus was bisexual like herself.

Yenisi came to this conclusion owing to Jesus’ relationship with his disciples and Lazarus’ sisters, Mary and Martha.

She shared photos of herself attending London gay pride today on her Facebook page with a message about bisexuality.

She wrote;

Jesus came to party at London Pride. It’s his Pride too, afterall he was Bisexual…what with all that playing the field with the two sisters, Mary and Martha, while always hanging out with 12 hot men. Jesus was seriously ahead of the game. No discrimination was his motto. So we hung out at Pride and took a pic. #londonpride #Pride2018 #Pride #Pridematters #Bifabulous #bisexual #equality #humanrights #lgbt #lgbtmonth #pridemonth #Jesus #bisexualjesus #loveislove #positivevibes #Atheist #myths #religion #blackgirlmagic✨

