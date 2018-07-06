Nigerian Lady Cries Out As Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Release Her N*de Photos

A fresh drama is currently building up on Twitter, after a lady named Annie took to the platform to call out her ex boyfriend identified as Ifeanyi Amadi for threatening to release her nude because she broke up With him.

According to the story narrated by Annie, she broke up with him yesterday after she foresee the relationship was leading to nowhere. Instead, he refused accepting the break up and threatened to release her nude photos.

The lady claimed she has actually released some on Whatsapp, and told her he will likewise do so on twitter.

Read her post below!

“Okay so there’s an account of me stating he’s going to post my nudes. I never thought I’d actually be in one of these Twitter dramas but here I am now. This is how it happened. Issa thread.

So I broke up with @greybean_ this morning cos plenty drama and I didn’t like the way I treated him recently. He actually initiated the break up like he usually did but I now made it final

I tried to end the relationship in the calmer way possible without fights or anything messy but he didn’t want that. He wanted me to hate him and feel the way he felt or was feeling at the time

But I didn’t want that so I still remained calm. I allowed him rant and say all he had to say so he would feel better and we’d go our separate ways but he didn’t want that still. He begged me to block him and say I hated him of which I refused to do

Then he threatened to post my nudes on Twitter. He first started it on WhatsApp but he did it in a way that only me would see it so I’d be scared. I saw it and ignored

So in summary he’s posting my nudes cos I refused to get back. It was either i got back with him or he’s do this and I can’t be with a psycho so he chose to open another account and post the nudes

I honestly thiught i was dating a man but I was actually dating a child. Like leave me alone and move on guy it’s not by force to be in a relationship with you

Me that has small breast and bumbum the small things I have is what this idiot wants to post so that he’d be fulfilled and feel accomplished. Ifeanyi you have done your worse and if I can’t do something to you I’m just going to leave you to God

I guess this is the price for intimacy”