Nigerian lady cries out for help, says her fiance eats like a goat

An anonymous lady has raised alarm about the odd manner in which her fiancée eats in public as she likens it to that of an animal.

Relationship adviser and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin shared the stories of some people going through one or two challenges in their love lives.

The particular story about a man who chews food like a goat has got people talking on social media. Some other people have hinted on the troubles they are also battling with their partners as seen below.

Read the stories below:

