Nigerian lady in dilemma after her boyfriend requests N200k from her first salary

A Nigerian lady has been left in a quite confusing situation after her boyfriend has asked her to borrow her more than the percentage she would have given as tithes of her ‘first fruit’.

So this lady just received her first salary of quarter of a million Naira and her supposed boyfriend asked that she lend him N200k out of it.

The lady is in a dilemma currently as her sister reveals that she’s at cross roads whether it’s a test for her or she should dump him.

Her sister, Temitope, who shared her story on Twitter wrote that she hasn’t even informed her parents and she’s been hit with this decision on what to do.

Temitope wrote on the microblogging platform,

Twitterfam help!
My sister just got her first salary as an intern 250k she hasn’t told my parents yet but she told her supposed boyfriend who told her immediately that she should lend him 200k.. A test or dump him?

What do y’all think?

