Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian Lady shares how she spent the N20k her boyfriend gave her

A Nigerian Lady, Adufe is currently trending, following a tweet on how she spent the N20,000 her boyfriend gave her because she was broke.

Her tweet reads: “My bf gave me 20k because i was broke, i used 10k to cook two different soup and turkey/fish stew for him, then i saw a shirt of 5k, i liked it for him so i got it for him then lastly i subscribe 5k mtn so i can FaceTime with him☺️.. am i normal?”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Lady warns against smoking shisha while wearing contact lens, narrates her experience

I am 19 years old and I have slept with 11 men — Female final year student confesses

How young girl was killed after withdrawing N150,000 from bank in Lagos.

[Lyrics] Yemi Alade – Elele

Another 42-year-old Nigerian Killed in South Africa

Diddy Calls Wizkid “Young Black King,” Says He’s Coming To Nigeria Soon (WATCH VIDEO)

‘My Father Wanted a Male Child’ – Chika Ike Reveals Rusty Relationship With Her Dad

BBNaija: Romantic Photos Of Cee-C And Leo Surface Amidst Dating Rumours

“The fear of failing makes me work hard” – Chika Ike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *