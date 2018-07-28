Nigerian Lady shares how she spent the N20k her boyfriend gave her

A Nigerian Lady, Adufe is currently trending, following a tweet on how she spent the N20,000 her boyfriend gave her because she was broke.

Her tweet reads: “My bf gave me 20k because i was broke, i used 10k to cook two different soup and turkey/fish stew for him, then i saw a shirt of 5k, i liked it for him so i got it for him then lastly i subscribe 5k mtn so i can FaceTime with him☺️.. am i normal?”

