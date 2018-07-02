Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerian lady shows off her bountiful harvest from her cucumber farm

A Pretty Nigerian Lady, identified as Mgbeke who is a proud Cucumber farmer, is over the moon after a bountiful harvest.

Taking to Facebook, she posted photos of the Cucumbers she harvested from her farm in Anambra State.

“And I still confess that my God is still extraordinarily awesome, faithful and dependable.
Harvest Time still thriving… 3rd mode….same spot….Anambra
Ohh!! Can this love for Farm Fresh ever quench? Definitely mbanu
Impossible is nothing…. Forget thou not”

See more photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Biodun Okeowo ‘Omo Butty’ acquires brand new 2018 RAV4 worth N12m

Jacob Zuma’s son dead

Dr Sid and wife expecting their second child together

Stella Damasus issues stern warning to online beggars who now sees her as an enemy

Bobrisky looking feminine in new photos

“N300k monthly salary or I won’t work” – Slay Queen threatens.

Lady who almost committed suicide after failing to gain admission, celebrates her graduation from UK university. (Photos)

Nigerian Police Officers protest in Maiduguri (Photos)

Ruggedman narrates how his friend’s family were kidnapped by SARS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *