Nigerian lady shows off her bountiful harvest from her cucumber farm

A Pretty Nigerian Lady, identified as Mgbeke who is a proud Cucumber farmer, is over the moon after a bountiful harvest.

Taking to Facebook, she posted photos of the Cucumbers she harvested from her farm in Anambra State.

“And I still confess that my God is still extraordinarily awesome, faithful and dependable.

Harvest Time still thriving… 3rd mode….same spot….Anambra

Ohh!! Can this love for Farm Fresh ever quench? Definitely mbanu

Impossible is nothing…. Forget thou not”

See more photos below:

