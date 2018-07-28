Nigerian Lady warns against smoking shisha while wearing contact lens, narrates her experience

A Nigerian Lady has narrated how her contact lens almost blinded her after she was smoking shisha at a club.

“Please every girl on my snap, list to this: No matter what you do, please don’t wear contact lens and smoke shisha unless you’re going to be extra careful. About a week ago, my contact lens almost melted inside my eyes”

“It was just God that saved me, it took me like 30 minutes to remove the contact lens from my eye when I got home… Little did I know that it was almost melting inside my eyes, But I later removed it though, but the contact lens spoilt” “In other news, let’s all be very careful please when wearing lens. Don’t be in close contact with smoke or fire… a word they say is enough for the wise”.

Leave a Comment…

comments