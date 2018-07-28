Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian Lady warns against smoking shisha while wearing contact lens, narrates her experience

A Nigerian Lady has narrated how her contact lens almost blinded her after she was smoking shisha at a club.

“Please every girl on my snap, list to this: No matter what you do, please don’t wear contact lens and smoke shisha unless you’re going to be extra careful. About a week ago, my contact lens almost melted inside my eyes”

“It was just God that saved me, it took me like 30 minutes to remove the contact lens from my eye when I got home… Little did I know that it was almost melting inside my eyes, But I later removed it though, but the contact lens spoilt”

“In other news, let’s all be very careful please when wearing lens. Don’t be in close contact with smoke or fire… a word they say is enough for the wise”.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Peter Okoye finally reveals shocking reasons for splitting with his twin, Paul

I am 19 years old and I have slept with 11 men — Female final year student confesses

Nigerian Lady shares how she spent the N20k her boyfriend gave her

How young girl was killed after withdrawing N150,000 from bank in Lagos.

[Lyrics] Yemi Alade – Elele

Another 42-year-old Nigerian Killed in South Africa

Diddy Calls Wizkid “Young Black King,” Says He’s Coming To Nigeria Soon (WATCH VIDEO)

‘My Father Wanted a Male Child’ – Chika Ike Reveals Rusty Relationship With Her Dad

BBNaija: Romantic Photos Of Cee-C And Leo Surface Amidst Dating Rumours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *