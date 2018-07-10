Nigerian lady welcomes a set of twins, and gives birth to another baby 3 months after

A Facebook user, identified as Chinenye Sylva has shared the story of a lady who welcomed a set of twins early this year after 12 years of marriage and now has another baby 3 months after the twins arrived.

She recounted how her Aunt always complained of her ‘protruded’ stomach which refused to go down after the Twins birth.

She had written earlier:

“I always hear this story or read it on Facebook. But today am so surprise it happened to me. Friends rise up and let us thank God who blessed my aunty with set of twin (a boy and a girl) after 12years of marriage…. cheiiiii i call him Jehovah over do, odogwu akataka, nwoke m ji eme onu… if i continue i will not finish… pls call him what you can…. rejoice with me….”

In her new post, Chinenye Sylva disclosed that she has never witnessed such incident all her life:

“Cheiiiiiiiiiiii….. remeber when i shared the first picture of my aunty that gave birth to twins after 12years of marriage… just yesterday another baby came from same stomach… 3months after… she always complain of her stomach growing instead of going down after giving brith to the twins not knowing that one child is still remaining there. And the baby boy came forth yesterday which is the 2nd picture. People this is three months after”.

“Since i was born and now am getting old, i have not seen this type of miracle… that is why i call him jehovah overdo, omalichachukwu, odogwu, ome ihe nyiri mmadu na omumw, onye ana akpo otu oku oza ugboro iri. Friends pls call him names, and rejoice with me. So my aunty have triplet. 2boys and a girls…12yrs after marriage in a miraculous way”.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments