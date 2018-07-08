Metro News, Trending

Nigerian man borrows N650k from girlfriend to marry another woman

 

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to narrate how her colleague’s boyfriend swindled her of N650,000 to go marry another woman. According to the Twitter user with handle @DCelebrityNurse, her colleague who’s currently on unconscious and on admission in a hospital was told by her boyfriend that he had serious business to do in Paris.

The said boyfriend had his introduction ceremony with another woman in Ekiti state yesterday and pictures were seen online.

See her tweet below


You may also like

Young medical student kills himself after private WhatsApp message about romance was shared online

World Cup: Croatian First Female President Celebrates Country’s Semi Final Qualification

Corper Dies On His Way For Final Clearance Two Days Before Passing Out

Nigerian Man Gifts Daughter A Lexus Car at Her Convocation, Moves Daughter To Tears

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th July

Angry Customer Bites Off Waiter’s Ear Over Poor Service

Cultists Surrender Their Weapons During Church Outreach In Port-Harcourt

Boy Who Was Abandoned By His Father At 5 Turns Out To Be The Lawyer Who Saved Him At 25

Dino Melaye breaks the internet with new single

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *