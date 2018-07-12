Nigerian man breaks his son’s head with a hammer, for operating his phone at Night

A young Nigerian simply identified as Alachi Gabriel has accused his father of breaking his head with a hammer because he operated his own phone at night.

He said the injury inflicted on him by his father caused him to lose a lot of blood and he was taken to the hospital.

On getting back home from the hospital he saw that his father had thrown his things out of their home and chased him out of the house while placing curses on him.

He accused his father of making life miserable for his younger brother and now, he’s doing same to him.

Read the accusations of domestic violence the boy made against his father in the screenshots below.