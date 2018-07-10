Trending

Nigerian Man Buys A Benz For His Ex-Girlfriend, Explains Why (Photos)

A Nigerian man simply identified as Kcee Turkey buys a Benz for his Ex-girlfrind (Jane), explains his reasons of buying it.

He wrote:

Benz touched Nigeria yesterday, I bought this ‘Benz’ officially for my EX GIRL FRIEND (JANE) for 2 reasons. 1. You was there for me 2013 when the street was very ROUGH 2. To say am sorry for hurting you, humiliating you in front of your friends after you still didn’t take their advice to leave me 2013 and for everything you did for me. I then think i saw little money and left you.

Jenny baby i hope your bf won’t be mad so much just tell him is a gift which you well deserve, such a nice gal with no drama a gal with a heart of gold, she will always want you to succeed. I appreciate so much for everything you did for me. my God will bless you baby gal.


