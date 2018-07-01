Nigerian man buys a car for his mother; says “it’s been my dream”.

It’s no doubt that every mother’s prayer is to see her child progress, but it’s also a fact that the Joy of every mother is that her child(ren) don’t forget her.

A Nigerian man has proven himself worthy of being the true son of his mother after he recently blessed her with a gift – a gesture he says has always been a dream for him to achieve.

Kenny Ekwe is quite elated after he got his mother a Car as appreciation for being the best Mom ever. The Imo state born who’s based in France says she was the only person that stood by him when everyone rejected him.

See photos below,

Leave a Comment…

comments