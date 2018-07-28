Nigerian man in South Africa shot dead for !harassing’ woman

A Nigerian man living in South Africa has met his untimely death for reportedly harassing a female worker.

Chibuzo Nwankwo, the deceased was a patron of a local bar in Johannesburg, South Africa from Enugu. He was on Friday killed after allegedly harassing a female worker.

The Nigerian community in South Africa, who confirmed Nwankwo’s death said this brings the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa to 121, since January 2016.

Habib Miller, publicity secretary of the Nigerian union in South Africa, said a yet to be identified person opened fire on Nwankwo at the bar in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

He added that the South African police later intervened and arrested the murder suspect.

“The deceased, a patron of the bar, got drunk and started harassing a female worker,” he said.

“Information available to the union said that Nwankwo was chased out by security personnel, but he kept on coming back, became very aggressive and rude before the ugly incident occurred.

“A murder case has been opened and an investigation has started. We call on Nigerians to be calm and allow the law to take its course.”

The union publicity secretary said the union would monitor the case to ensure that justice prevailed.