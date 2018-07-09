Nigerian man killed in South Africa

Another Nigerian man has been killed in South Africa. The Nigeria Consulate-General in South Africa said the deceased identified as Ozumba Tochukwu-Lawrence, was shot dead at 10 Koppe, Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, on July 6th.

His attackers were said to have trailed him, shot him six times and left him in a pool of his blood. He died while he was being rushed to the hospital.

“The reason behind the sad incident is yet to be established, but this is very unfortunate and condemnable,” the Consulate-General said.

The Consulate commiserated with the deceased’s family and indeed, the entire Nigerian community in South Africa.

The Consulate also called on the South African relevant authorities to unravel the mystery behind this dastardly act.

“Efforts should be made by the Police and other relevant agencies to apprehend the assailant and bring him to justice.

“We also call on our nationals to cooperate with the police and judicial officers in their investigation and prosecution.

“The Nigerian Consulate will continue to advance the welfare and security of Nigerians in South Africa.

“We also call on our citizens to remain calm and eschew violence, as we seek to obtain justice for the deceased and members of his family,” he said.

