Metro News, Trending

Nigerian man lands in hospital after taking sex enhancement herbs while expecting girlfriend(Video 18+)

 

A Young man has landed in hospital after he consumed sex enhancement herbs while expecting his girlfriend, but sadly as the girl did not make the appointment. The young man in a video which has since gone viral is seen with an erected manhood that refused to go down.

In the video shared online by @SubDeliveryZone, the young  man is seen lying on a hospital bed tossing from side to side in obvious pain.

See video below (18+)

 


You may also like

R-APC: Nigerians react to the new APC faction, say they are confused

Lady Investigates Her Boyfriend To See If He’s Faithful, And The Outcome Is Shocking (See Leaked Chats)

Otedola Bridge Tanker Explosion: 8 Families Show Up For DNA Testing

World Cup: Macron Tells Nigerians To Support France

Young Lady Who Was Hit By A Stray Bullet During Clash In Ibadan, Dies

Male Reporter Kissed By 2 Women During World Cup Live Broadcast

Nigeria Politician And UK-Based Nurse Who Used ‘Juju’ To Traffic Prostitutes From Nigeria Into Europe Jailed For 14 Years

Ex Premier League coach gets a 20-year jail sentence for sexually abusing teenage boys for over 30 years

Driver Arrested While Trying To Sell Company’s Car Over Salary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *