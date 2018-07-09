Nigerian man narrates how a lady almost made them robbery victims during a journey

A Nigerian man heading to Nsukka, Enugu State, narrated how they almost ran into a robbery attack at 9th Mile.

According to the him, he now knows why people die carelessly, a lady co-passenger kept pushing the driver to drive through the robbery scene so she can watch.

His tweets reads:

“I witnessed a high way robbery attack for the very first time in my life today, at 9th mile in Enugu state!

“And today also, I discovered reason why people die carelessly!…I was in a bus heading to Nsukka when fully armed robbers were robbing some luxurious buses.

“We scolded the driver to ignore them…the woman kept on shouting, she just wanted to see the robbery incident…she said that if God wanted us to die that we will die no matter what…..I was like, who are the “we”?….at that point, I was very mad and I lashed her.

“A white sienna car in front of our bus alerted us and we made a fast U-turn…we ran back so that we can avert the robbery attack, only for a woman and a man (in unionism) shouting at the driver to go back that we are covered with the blood of Jesus.

“Speak for yourself, don’t allow the voices to be louder than urs…they always claim to be fearless but when the tin happen, they will blame devil! Thanks to Army Men that came to our rescue! The armed robbers were over powered and dismissed!

“I thank God for life cos my heartbeat skipped countless times….it wasn’t a funny experience!

“This incident happened after 9th mile…around 7:35 pm on 8 July 2018. The Govt shld do something about dat road..its very bad and a very conducive place for Robbers to rob travellers!

“Pls, you guys should be very careful when boarding a public transport….there are so many demons in human flesh that wants you to perish with them!

“They are always the ones that will shout at u for scolding a driver to drive carefully!”

Leave a Comment…

comments