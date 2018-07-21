Nigerian man outsmarts FG, asking for N48m to sell domain names for “Nigerian Air”

A Smart Nigerian has created a domain name around the new National carrier and is now asking for N48m.
The Federal government unveiled Nigeria’s carrier, ‘Nigerian Air’, in London recently. However, it failed to acquire a website for the carrier before it launched.
Nigerian Twitter username with the handle @misteradeyemi, said a Nigerian has outsmarted the government and bought all available options.
See what he wrote below:
The Federal Government were stupid enough to unveil the new National Carrier without securing domain names. Well, someone was smart enough to buy all possible options.