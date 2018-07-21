Metro News, Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian man outsmarts FG, asking for N48m to sell domain names for “Nigerian Air”

A Smart Nigerian has created a domain  name around the new National carrier and is now asking for N48m.

The Federal government unveiled Nigeria’s carrier, ‘Nigerian Air’, in London recently. However, it failed to acquire a website for the carrier before it launched.

Nigerian Twitter username with the handle @misteradeyemi, said a Nigerian has outsmarted the government and bought all available options.

See what he wrote below:

The Federal Government were stupid enough to unveil the new National Carrier without securing domain names. Well, someone was smart enough to buy all possible options.


You may also like

See why judge sentenced beauty queen to death

Davido’s Uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke Embroiled In WAEC Certificate Scandal

27-year-old man kills mother over pocket money in Lagos

Baby delivered in restaurant toilet offered free food for life and a guaranteed job when she’s 16

“Kidnappers think he sends millions to me, he doesn’t even call me” – Mikel Obi’s father, reveals

Photos Of Multiple Accident In Front Of Uyo Stadium Caused By Phone Call

Lady Travels From Abuja To “Lagos” To Have Fun With A Guy, See What Happened

Nigerian artiste, Dollarmachine, assaulted and begged by SARS operatives after they mistook him for bad boy

10-year-old girl dies after Female genital circumcision

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *