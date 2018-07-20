Nigerian Man steals honda cars because they are easy to ‘unlock and sell’

A 24-year-old notorious car thief, Yemi Adeoye, says he specialized in stealing Honda cars because they were easy to unlocked and disposed off.

Adeoye who was paraded alongside other criminals at the Ondo state police headquarters yeterday July 19th, is said to have stolen about 32 Honda CRVs in the last two years.

Speaking with newsmen, Adeoye said he stole three Honda cars recently because he had a case in court and he needed money to settle his lawyer.

“I sold two Honda CRV at the sum of N680,000 to feed myself and to pay my lawyer for his service because I have a pending case in the court. I gave the two cars to Abiola Anifowose who is a vulcanizer. He sold them to Ayeni Paul who is a tailor,” he said.



The police command’s spokesperson, Femi Joseph, said Adeoye was arrested in Shasha area of Akure while trying to steal a Toyota Corolla belonging to one Olanipekun. Joseph said the command has arrested Adeoye more than three times, wondering why he always secured his release in court.

He said Adeoye, who was freed by the court on June 15th went back to business the following day by stealing an Honda CRV belonging to a journalist in Ondo town.

“After the suspect was arrested, he confessed to specializing in stealing of Honda cars and Jeeps. Another suspect, Waheed Anifowose, a vulcanizer, who specialised in selling all vehicles stolen by Adeoye was also arrested,” Joseph said.

The PPRO said three vehicles including one Toyota Corolla car with registration number SS 719 AAA and two Honda CRV Jeeps as well as master keys were recovered from the suspects.

